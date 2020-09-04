INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. 119,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

