Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.
IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.
Shares of IMO opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.90.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
