Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of IMO opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 19.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,433 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $16,034,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 45.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 504,487 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

