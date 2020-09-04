Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price target (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,903.91 ($24.88).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.13. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,238.50 ($16.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

