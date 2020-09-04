Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,076 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth $26,785,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $15,219,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

