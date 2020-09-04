IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Redmile Group, Llc Purchases 74,253 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 74,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Redmile Group, Llc acquired 41,759 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56.

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $50.24. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,786. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

