Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICLK shares. TheStreet raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

