Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Icade currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CDMGF stock remained flat at $$63.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54. Icade has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

