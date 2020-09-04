HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the July 30th total of 628,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in HyreCar by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

HYRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.20. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

