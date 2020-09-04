Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 223.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $854,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.