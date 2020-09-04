Hush Reaches Market Cap of $429,203.67 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Hush has a market capitalization of $429,203.67 and approximately $197,932.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00580514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083775 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00068745 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001064 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,806,918 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

