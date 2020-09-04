Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.