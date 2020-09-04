Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,200 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $53,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,855.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

I-Mab stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

I-Mab Company Profile

