Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 768.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 769.23. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.