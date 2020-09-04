Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 768.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 769.23. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

