Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Update

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the July 30th total of 263,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

