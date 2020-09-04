Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hiscox to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,325 ($17.31) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,017.92 ($13.30).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 800.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 876.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,671 ($21.83). The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

