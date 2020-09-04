Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.43. 5,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

