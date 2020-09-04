Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.75. Hexindai shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Get Hexindai alerts:

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hexindai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hexindai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexindai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.