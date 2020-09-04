Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350,237 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $43,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after buying an additional 3,053,540 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,999 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 827.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,480,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,876 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

