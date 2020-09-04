Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Sells $109,063.50 in Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,509.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. Heska Corp has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Heska by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Heska by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.