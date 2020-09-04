Herc (NYSE:HRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Herc in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,744,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

