Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.78. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

