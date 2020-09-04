Heidi O’neill Sells 22,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heidi O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 155,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,359. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Nike by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

