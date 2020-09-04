Head to Head Survey: Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) & Fate Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 263.38 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -22.49 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -25.2, meaning that its share price is 2,620% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fate Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 1 14 0 2.93 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $37.44, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -881.86% -38.64% -28.80% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

