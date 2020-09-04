Head-To-Head Survey: GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) versus CHORUS LTD/S (NASDAQ:CHRYY)

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty 84.77% 6.81% 3.52% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCI Liberty and CHORUS LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $894.73 million 9.49 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -19.62 CHORUS LTD/S $650.58 million 3.79 $35.54 million N/A N/A

GCI Liberty has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GCI Liberty and CHORUS LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 0 4 0 3.00 CHORUS LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats CHORUS LTD/S on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

