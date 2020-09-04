Head-To-Head Review: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & Draftkings (NYSE:DKNG)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Draftkings shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draftkings has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Draftkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04% Draftkings N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walt Disney and Draftkings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.46 $11.05 billion $5.77 23.09 Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Walt Disney and Draftkings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 11 16 0 2.54 Draftkings 0 3 10 0 2.77

Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $129.81, indicating a potential downside of 2.58%. Draftkings has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. Given Draftkings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Draftkings is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Draftkings on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

