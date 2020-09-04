Head to Head Contrast: Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) & Genco Shipping & Trading (OTCMKTS:GNK)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Box Ships has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Box Ships and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading -39.55% -2.70% -1.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Box Ships and Genco Shipping & Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 0.67 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -9.27

Box Ships has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Box Ships and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 3 0 2.60

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $11.18, suggesting a potential upside of 80.03%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Box Ships.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Box Ships on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 5, 2019, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 2 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 13 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,075,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

