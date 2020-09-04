Head-To-Head Contrast: Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) vs. Cenovus Energy (NASDAQ:CVE)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 4 0 0 1.80 Cenovus Energy 0 7 8 0 2.53

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 100.42%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -120.00% -29.36% -9.61% Cenovus Energy -10.63% -8.03% -4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.23 -$65.00 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.39 $1.65 billion $0.28 17.11

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Abraxas Petroleum on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

