Head to Head Comparison: Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) & Inspire Medical Systems (OTCMKTS:INSP)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 39.06 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -85.41

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Volatility and Risk

Valeritas has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems -69.69% -35.04% -28.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valeritas and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Inspire Medical Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $106.77, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Valeritas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Valeritas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Valeritas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

