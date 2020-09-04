HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the July 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HYAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.27.

Get HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 68.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.