H & R Block Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H & R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.75% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 175.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in H & R Block by 103.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

