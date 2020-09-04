GYM Group (LON:GYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.06) on Wednesday. GYM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 million and a P/E ratio of 57.69.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GYM Group will post 916.4128157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GYM Group news, insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £302,000 ($394,616.49).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

