Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of GUKYF stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.06.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It also provides geophysical and engineering services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.