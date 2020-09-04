Guider Hits Market Cap of $43,246.36 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $43,246.36 and approximately $54.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00042765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.45 or 0.05767169 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

