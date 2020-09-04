Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NYSE GPM opened at $5.60 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.