Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
NYSE GPM opened at $5.60 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
