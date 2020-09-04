Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. 15,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,584. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,059.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,130 shares of company stock worth $109,484,187. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

