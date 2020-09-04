Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci Sells 30,100 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $2,827,594.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,775.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GH traded down $3.90 on Friday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,584. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

