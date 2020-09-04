GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk Acquires 50,000 Shares

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,405.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN GVP opened at $0.98 on Friday. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

