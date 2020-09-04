Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read Sells 107,881 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 107,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $4,557,972.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,554.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GO traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $38.27. 14,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 110.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after buying an additional 798,815 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

