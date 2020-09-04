Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

