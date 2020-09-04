GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the July 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 731,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

