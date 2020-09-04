Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 83.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

