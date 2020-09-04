Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
UBS Group stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
