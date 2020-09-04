Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

