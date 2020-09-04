Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Dover worth $44,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 532,863 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $36,470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dover by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

