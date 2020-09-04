Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 98,410 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $41,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 69.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Insiders have sold 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.