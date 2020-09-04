Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 648,098 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $40,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 127,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 407,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $40,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,636.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,278 shares of company stock worth $7,637,877 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

