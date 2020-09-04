Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 356,663 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 961,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

