Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 246,964 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,964 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $43,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 110,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 193,721 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

