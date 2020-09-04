Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 243,109 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 243,109 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Federal Signal worth $42,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

