Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,821 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Celanese worth $42,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Celanese by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 247,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 44.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

CE stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

