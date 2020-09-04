Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 129,569 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $45,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 313,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

